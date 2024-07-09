Devers will skip next week's All-Star Game in order to rest a nagging left shoulder injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Devers missed a few games back in April after injuring the shoulder and it's evidently still caused discomfort at times. The third baseman's production has gotten better every month this season, so the injury doesn't seem to be affecting him much. He has started every game since June 11, including Tuesday's versus the Athletics. Still, Devers and the Red Sox felt it was best for him to rest up over the All-Star break. A replacement for Devers on the American League roster will be announced in the coming days.