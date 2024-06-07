Refsnyder went 3-for-6 with two doubles and one run scored in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Refsnyder got the start in right field and extended his hitting streak to nine games. In that span, he's gone 14-for-38 (.368) with five doubles and one home run. The outfielder has carried a high average all season, and he's now batting .346 through 35 contests. He's added just two homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base, 11 doubles and a triple over 116 plate appearances. Refsnyder splits his time between the corner outfield and designated hitter, and while he hasn't been limited to a true platoon role, he hasn't played on an everyday basis either.