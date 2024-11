The Red Sox exercised Refsnyder's $2.1 million club option for 2025.

Refsnyder was a useful platoon bat for the Red Sox again in 2024, slashing .283/.359/.471 with 11 homers over 93 games, which included a .941 OPS versus left-handed pitching. Boston currently projects to be very left-handed heavy again in 2025, so Refsnyder should be busy again as a short-side platoon outfielder.