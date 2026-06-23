Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Aiming for Saturday return

Gonzalez (shoulder/hip) said Tuesday that he expects to return from the injured list and make his season debut Saturday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez has been on the injured list all season as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, though he was pulled from his rehab game at Double-A Portland on Saturday due to soreness in his hip. His hip injury turned out to be minor, and he's now set to spend the next couple of days continuing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester before returning over the weekend. Once activated, he shouldn't have a problem working into Boston's lineup, though the team may slowly ease him back into regular action.