Gonzalez was taken out of Tuesday's game versus the Athletics due to left knee soreness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez's knee forced him to make an early exit in the second inning, but not before he blasted a leadoff home run in the first frame and an RBI double in the second. The severity of the 29-year-old's injury remains unknown, keeping the door open for David Hamilton or Nick Sogard to pick up reps at the keystone in the near future.