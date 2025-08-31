Gonzalez will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Gonzalez will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, though he'll be occupying the keystone for the first time during that stretch while Nathaniel Lowe re-enters the starting nine following a two-day stint on the paternity list. Though Gonzalez has been at his best against left-handed pitching this season (.977 OPS in 122 plate appearances), he's been serviceable against right-handed pitching with a .273/.296/.414 slash line over 135 plate appearances. The Red Sox could prioritize Gonzalez over David Hamilton at second base until Wilyer Abreu's (calf) eventual return from the injured list likely forces Ceddanne Rafaela to the infield on a more frequent basis.