Gonzalez started at first base and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Guardians.

Gonzalez, who was in the starting lineup for a seventh consecutive game, got the call at first base against Cleveland left-hander Joey Cantillo. He eventually moved to second base, where he may get more chances going forward due to the domino effect of Roman Anthony's oblique injury. With the Red Sox all of sudden down a couple of outfielders -- Wilyer Abreu (calf) is the other -- Ceddanne Rafaela is needed in center field, opening up second base for Gonzalez and others.