Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Gonzalez was seeing consistent run at second base, though this is now his second consecutive absence to close out the regular season. The 29-year-old has proven to be an excellent fit with the Red Sox, as he's slashed .290/.329/.457 over the past two regular seasons, and he figures to serve as a starter in the playoffs unless there's an underlying injury.