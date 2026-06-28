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Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Reinstated from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Red Sox activated Gonzalez (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and is batting fifth as the designated hitter Sunday against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez is ready to make his 2026 MLB debut after fully recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent in March. The 29-year-old was a key contributor for the Red Sox last year with a .305/.343/.483 slash line in 341 regular-season plate appearances, and his return to action could be a much-needed boost for a banged up Boston lineup.

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