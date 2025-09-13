Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Returning Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez (knee) will start at first base and bat leadoff against the Yankees on Saturday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Left knee soreness kept Gonzalez from playing in Boston's last two games, but he's been cleared to return to action Saturday. The 29-year-old is currently enjoying a 12-game hitting streak, during which he's slashed .455/.444/.545 with nine RBI and five runs scored.
