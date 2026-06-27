Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Won't return Saturday

Interim manager Chad Tracy said that Gonzalez (shoulder) won't be activated off the injured list before Saturday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez said earlier this week that he was aiming to return to the active roster Saturday. He'll ultimately fall short of his goal, though Tracy noted that the 29-year-old infielder still has a chance to return for Sunday's series finale, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Gonzalez has gone 2-for-18 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored since beginning his rehab assignment June 16.