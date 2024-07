The Red Sox selected Wingenter's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was acquired from the Tigers on Saturday, and the Red Sox have now added him to the big-league roster. Wingenter had a 5.82 ERA in 17 outings for Detroit in 2023 and has pitched to a 3.31 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB over 32.2 innings at the Triple-A level this year.