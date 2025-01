The Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball signed Wingenter to a one-year contract Sunday, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Wingenter, who turns 31 in April, boasts a career 30.5 percent strikeout rate but also a 12 percent walk rate and 5.66 ERA in parts of four major-league seasons. He'll try his luck overseas for the first time in his pro career.