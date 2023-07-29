Casas went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Casas was a thorn in the side of Giants ace Logan Webb, as the Boston first baseman hit an RBI double in the second inning and a solo shot in the fifth. This was Casas' fifth multi-hit effort during his active six-game hitting streak, a span in which he's homered four times and driven in eight RBI. The first baseman is up to a .256/.361/.491 slash line with 16 long balls, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples through 90 games this season. He's seen steady playing time with the Red Sox facing six straight right-handers, and that should continue through the weekend.