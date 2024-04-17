O'Neill (forehead) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians and is considered unlikely to be available for Thursday's series finale, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill was removed from Monday's 6-0 loss to Cleveland after a collision in the outfield with teammate Rafael Devers and was fortunate to avoid a concussion, but he suffered a cut on his forehead and needed eight stitches to seal his wound. Though manager Alex Cora expressed confidence Tuesday that O'Neill would be ready to play by Thursday, the outfielder isn't yet taking part in baseball activities on the field, so the Red Sox are expected to play it safe with him for another day. On a positive note, O'Neill hasn't been shut down from physical activity entirely, as he's been able to work out on his own.