Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Appealing suspension

Contreras will appeal the seven-game suspension he received Thursday and will be eligible to play for the Red Sox until the appeal process is completed, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports.

Major League Baseball issued bans for Contreras and teammate Nate Eaton (three games), as well as Nationals players Cade Cavalli (seven games) and Miles Mikolas (five games) for their roles in a benches-clearing incident that occurred Tuesday. Contreras' suspension was set to begin with Friday's game against the Angels had he accepted the seven-game ban, but the 34-year-old continue playing while the appeal process is ongoing.