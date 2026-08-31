The Red Sox placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left hamstring strain.

Contreras will hit the shelf after experiencing tightness in the hamstring during Sunday's 16-1 loss to the Yankees and exiting the game in the seventh inning. According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Contreras had been playing through the injury for about a month, and it may started to take more of a toll on him over the past week; he slashed just .111/.200/.185 with a 2:8 BB:K over his last seven games. Boston recalled Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move, and the team could end up leaning on a combination of him and Nick Sogard at first base while Contreras is out of the lineup.