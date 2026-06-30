Red Sox's Willson Contreras: Crushes homer before ejection

Contreras went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

Contreras launched a 421-foot, three-run blast over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox on the board in the first inning. The first baseman got just one more plate appearance before being ejected by first base umpire Nic Lentz following a strikeout in the second frame, with Andruw Monasterio taking over at first base. Contreras has enjoyed an excellent 2026 campaign, slashing .282/.376/.533 with 18 homers, 53 RBI, 41 runs and a stolen base across 81 games.