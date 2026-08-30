Contreras (hamstring) was removed from Sunday's 16-1 loss to the Yankees in the seventh inning, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Contreras was replaced in the field by Andruw Monasterio to open the bottom of the seventh inning. Manager Chad Tracy explained after the game that "hamstring was a little tight" for Contreras, and with the team down 6-0 at that point in the game, he didn't want to "push it" with the first baseman's health. Contreras finished his day 0-for-3 with a strikeout, and he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener with Seattle.