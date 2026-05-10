Contreras' bruised right hand is sore after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rays, but he had the initial scan of the area come back negative, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Interim manager Chad Tracy didn't offer specifics, but the veteran first baseman likely underwent an X-ray. Contreras will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus Philadelphia.