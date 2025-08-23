Abreu (calf) did some hitting and "moved around" in the outfield Friday, and manager Alex Cora said the outfielder could be back with the Red Sox next week, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

Abreu exited from a game against Miami on Aug. 17 due to right calf tightness and was subsequently placed on the IL. He'll be eligible to be activated next Thursday, and it sounds like there's a possibility Abreu will return when (or shortly after) his IL stay is up. While he's been out of action, Roman Anthony has gotten most of the reps in right field.