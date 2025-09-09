Abreu (calf) is on track to return within the next week, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Abreu was cleared to participate in running drills over the weekend, and the team has since provided a more concrete timeline for his return from a right calf strain. Skipper Alex Cora noted that activating Abreu over the weekend against the Yankees isn't a possibility, but it's looking like a return during the team's series against the Athletics, which runs from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, is the most likely scenario.