Abreu started in right field and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Abreu, who opened spring training as the likely starter in right field, sat out the first two games of the regular season. The addition of Ceddanne Rafaela to the Opening Day roster forced a realignment in the outfield that did not benefit Abreu. Additionally, a rough spring in which he batted .127 and struck out 26 times in 77 plate appearances didn't help his cause.