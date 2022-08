Bogaerts was ejected from Friday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a run scored and was tossed after arguing a called third strike during the fourth inning. The 29-year-old should be back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup in Baltimore. Enrique Hernandez moved in to play shortstop in place of Bogarts with Jarren Duran taking over in center field.