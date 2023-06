Diaz picked up the save Tuesday against Baltimore. He allowed one walk while logging a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Diaz is now a perfect 22-for-22 in save chances this year, putting him fourth in the league. The 26-year-old right-hander has been dominant, pitching to a 1.85 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB through 34 innings. With Cincinnati surging, Diaz should remain a high-end closing option for fantasy purposes.