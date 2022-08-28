Diaz earned a save against the Nationals on Saturday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Diaz entered in the eighth inning with the tying run at the plate, and he retired Keibert Ruiz on a groundout to end the frame. The fireballing reliever stayed in for the ninth and had little trouble finishing off the save despite issuing a two-out walk. Diaz has only two saves across his past nine outings, but he appears to be the Reds' primary closer despite the fact that he isn't going to be used exclusively in the ninth inning. He's earned trust in high-leverage situations by posting a 1.82 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 67:24 K:BB over 49.1 innings during his rookie campaign.