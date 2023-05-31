Diaz picked up his 13th save of the season Tuesday, giving up a hit and striking out one while recording the final two outs in a 9-8 win over the Red Sox.

The Reds led 8-0 in the top of the seventh inning, but the team's bullpen made a mess of things and forced Diaz to come in and put out the fire in the ninth. The 26-year-old younger brother of Edwin Diaz (knee) has struck out at least one batter in 17 of his last 19 appearances while being scored upon only once as he established himself as an elite closing option in his own right. On the season, Alexis sports a 1.69 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 21.1 innings and has yet to blow a save chance.