Diaz earned a save against the Brewers on Monday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning of work.

Rookie starter Andrew Abbott and a pair of relievers held Milwaukee scoreless for eight innings, and Diaz was asked to complete the shutout in the ninth. He did so with ease, firing nine of 12 pitches for a strike and getting each of Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson and Luis Urias to go down swinging. Diaz is a perfect 14-for-14 in save chances on the season, and he hasn't been scored upon in eight straight outings. After registering an impressive 1.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 as a rookie last season, Diaz has been even better in his sophomore campaign, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and jaw-dropping 17.0 K/9 across 23.1 frames.