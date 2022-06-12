Diaz allowed two runs on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, earning the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Diaz gave up a two-run home run to Juan Yepez in the ninth inning, but the Cardinals couldn't manufacture a tying run. This was the fourth time in his last 10 outings Diaz has given up runs, surrendering seven in that span. He's posted a 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB across 29 innings overall. He's 2-0 with two saves and eight holds, so he should be expected to see more of a setup role within the Reds' broader closer committee.