Diaz earned a save against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one inning.

Diaz came on in the ninth inning with Cincinnati holding a three-run lead. He struck out Jesse Winker and Christian Yelich before giving up a single to William Contreras, but that hit proved harmless when Diaz got Willy Adames to ground out to end the game. Surprisingly, the talented closer had gone eight straight outings without picking up multiple strikeouts before Sunday, but he had still gotten the job done with five saves in six chances along with a 2.25 ERA during that span. Diaz has blown only one save opportunity all season and is tied for the MLB lead with 26 saves overall.