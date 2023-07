Diaz picked up the save in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over one inning.

Diaz struggled to close out Saturday's contest, serving up a solo homer to Corbin Carroll while also allowing a double to Christian Walker in the ninth, but he managed to secure his 29th save of the season. The outing marked his first earned run allowed since July 3 (seven innings), a stretch in which he's a perfect 8-of-8 in save opportunities.