Duno hit .338 with seven home runs, 24 walks and 11 strikeouts in 25 August games for Single-A Daytona.

One of the most feared hitters in the Florida State League, the 19-year-old Duno is in complete control at the plate of late, as he walked more than twice as often (23.1 BB%) as he struck out (10.6 K%) last month. On the season, the hulking catcher is slashing .281/.426/.496 with 15 home runs, a 19.1 percent walk rate and an 18.4 percent strikeout rate in 109 games. He is two or three years away from the big leagues, but Duno has the upside to be a top five fantasy catcher in his prime.