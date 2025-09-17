default-cbs-image
Duno was named the MVP of the Single-A Florida State League on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

After a rib injury in 2024 limited Duno to 32 games, the catcher broke out in 2025 for Single-A Daytona. The 19-year-old paced the FSL with 18 homers, 81 RBI and a .948 OPS while finishing second in average (.287). Duno also displayed plate discipline, working 95 walks with just 81 strikeouts. With a 6-foot-2 frame, he'll need to manage his weight going forward, but his first full healthy season hinted at Duno's promise. He currently ranks as the ninth best catching prospect in the minors.

