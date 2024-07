Duno is on the 60-day injured list at Single-A Daytona with a broken rib, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.

Per the report, Duno is rehabbing at the Reds' spring training complex and could return very late in the season. The 18-year-old catcher jumped over the Arizona Complex League and went straight from the Dominican Summer League to Single-A this season. He slashed .267/.367/.422 with three home runs and a 28.8 percent strikeout rate in 32 games before suffering the injury.