Abbott was promoted from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After making 20 starts at Chattanooga a season ago, Abbott returned to the Southern League to begin the 2023 campaign but was able to earn a quick promotion after striking out 36 and walking just three while posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.57 WHIP across 15.2 innings through his three outings. Now at the final rung of the minor-league ladder, the 23-year-old lefty could have a realistic chance at making his MLB debut later this season if he can continue to make bats miss and limit walks in the International League.