Abbott came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Four of the six hots off the southpaw went for extra bases, including solo shots by Riley Greene in the second inning and Javier Baez in the third. It's the first time this season Abbott has served up multiple homers in the same game, but he's failed to complete five innings in three straight trips to the mound while surrendering a ghastly 16 runs (15 earned) in 11.2 frames over that stretch, He'll carry a 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Rockies.