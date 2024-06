The Reds designated Wynns for assignment Sunday.

Just two days after having his contract selected from Louisville, Wynns will once again lose his spot on the 40-man roster without appearing in a game for the Reds. With a .726 OPS in the minors, it's possible he receives some attention on the waiver wire, but his .597 career OPS in the majors makes it likely he gets sent outright to Louisville. Livan Soto was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.