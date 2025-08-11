The Athletics transferred Wynns (abdomen) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The move makes room on the Athletics' 40-man roster for Brady Basso (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Wynns landed on the 10-day injured list this past Tuesday due to an abdominal strain, and his move to the 60-day IL means the 34-year-old catcher will not be eligible to return in 2025. He appeared in 40 games between the Athletics (22) and Reds (18) this season and slashed .291/.321/.544 with six home runs and 21 RBI over 110 plate appearances.