Lively is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.
Lively will make his second straight turn through the rotation after he excelled this past Friday in his first MLB start since 2018. In the Reds' 6-2 loss to the Yankees, Lively struck out eight over 5.2 innings while allowing just two runs on two hits and one walk. He stretched out to 85 pitches in that outing, so he should face few restrictions with his workload -- if any -- when he makes his second straight turn through the Cincinnati rotation.