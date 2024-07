Fairchild is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Blake Dunn will get the nod in center field while Fairchild sits for the series finale. Fairchild had started in 12 of the previous 13 games, slashing .256/.289/.395 with one home run and four stolen bases over that stretch. Despite his middling production at the plate this season, Fairchild should hold down a near-everyday role in the Cincinnati outfield until TJ Friedl (hamstring) returns from the injured list.