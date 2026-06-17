Reds' Blake Dunn: Heading to bench Wednesday

Dunn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Dunn has hit a bit of a lull at the plate, slashing just .125/.222/.188 with one double, two walks, one steal and two RBI over his last four games. The Reds likely aren't ready to pull the plug on Dunn as an everyday player, but he could end up becoming an odd man out of the lineup more frequently if Cincinnati wants to open up more playing time Edwin Arroyo or Noelvi Marte. Arroyo will replace Dunn as the Reds' leadoff man Wednesday after batting ninth in his previous three starts.