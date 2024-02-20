Manager David Bell noted Tuesday that Dunn is dealing with elbow irritation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dunn was invited to the Reds' camp this spring after batting .312 with a .947 OPS across High-A and Double-A in 2023. The 25-year-old prospect would add a right-handed bat to Cincinnati's outfield that consists of lefty-hitting TJ Friedl, Will Benson and Jake Fraley, so a good showing in spring training could help Dunn's chances of making his MLB debut this season. It's unclear whether the injury is expected to affect his availability for the start of the season.