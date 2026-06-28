Reds' Blake Dunn: MRI inconclusive

Dunn (elbow) underwent an MRI on Saturday and is likely to return to Cincinnati for more testing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Dunn was not in Saturday's lineup after being removed from Friday's game with elbow discomfort. The Reds want to conduct further tests before landing on a diagnosis. "Until we get more back, he will stay with us today. And then we'll try to get as much information as we can," Reds manager Terry Francona said. Dunn was replaced in center field by Dane Myers and as the team's leadoff hitter by Elly De La Cruz.