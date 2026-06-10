Reds' Blake Dunn: Posts pair of steals

Dunn went 1-for-5 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Dunn continues to hit in June -- he's gone 11-for-36 (.306) over eight games this month. He's also logged three steals in that span, as well as two extra-base hits and three RBI. Dunn is now batting .290 with a .746 OPS, five thefts, two home runs, five RBI, 14 runs scored, four doubles and a triple over 107 plate appearances. He plays center field against right-handed pitchers and shifts over to a corner outfield spot against lefties.