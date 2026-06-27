Reds' Blake Dunn: Remaining out Saturday

Dunn (elbow) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Right elbow discomfort forced Dunn to make an early exit from Friday's game and will now cause him to miss at least one additional start. Manager Terry Francona said Saturday that the 27-year-old will likely head back to Cincinnati for further evaluation, after which the team will have a better idea of whether a trip to the IL will be necessary, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati. Dane Myers will start in center field and bat seventh Saturday.