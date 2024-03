Dunn (elbow) will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Dunn had been managing a sore elbow at the onset of camp, but the outfield prospect appears to have moved past the issue. He made his spring debut Friday and went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI while playing four innings in center field. The 25-year-old will now get his first start of the spring.