Singer agreed to a one-year, $12.75 million contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Singer finished his first year in Cincinnati with a 4.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP alongside a 163:60 K:BB across 169.2 regular-season innings, and he'll now be rewarded in the form of a $4 million salary increase. He'll presumably claim a spot in the back end of the Reds' rotation to begin 2026 and is slated to become a free agent after the end of the season.