Williamson will make his major-league debut Tuesday in Colorado, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It hasn't been determined yet whether Williamson will make a traditional start or pitch after an opener, but either way he's slated to handle the bulk of the workload for Cincinnati on Tuesday. Williamson's numbers at Triple-A Louisville have been poor, although he has pitched better lately. He's a nice prospect but isn't a recommended fantasy option in Colorado.
