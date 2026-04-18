Williamson (2-1) earned the win against the Twins on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out two across 5.1 innings.

Williamson's four free passes are a bit of a concern, and he generated just six whiffs while tossing 50 strikes on 93 pitches (53.8 percent). However, he kept the Twins to just one run, courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Austin Martin. After yielding six earned runs in his first start of the season against the Pirates on March 31, Williamson has given up just four runs over his last 16 innings, though he's also walked 11 batters in that span. He is lined up to face the Rays on the road next week, which could be Williamson's last turn in the rotation if Nick Lodolo (finger) is activated from the 15-day injured list.