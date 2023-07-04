Kennedy (1-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

Kennedy allowed just one run through his first four innings before the Nats tagged on another in the fifth and two more in the sixth, forcing the right-hander out of the game. However, the Reds' offense carried the burden Tuesday, giving Kennedy an 8-4 win. The start was the 28-year-old Kennedy's first since 2018 with the Padres. With the Reds facing a myriad of injuries in their rotation, Kennedy could be in line for additional starts with Cincinnati.